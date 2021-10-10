Polkamon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00129171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 1.00275780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.02 or 0.06136153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

