PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.06 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

