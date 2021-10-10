Polker Hits 1-Day Volume of $310,312.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $310,312.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

