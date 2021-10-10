Polychain Monsters Market Capitalization Achieves $37.76 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $37.76 million and $1.90 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $11.29 or 0.00020495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,170,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,644 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

