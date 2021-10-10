Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.05 or 0.00206155 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109,396.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00222263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars.

