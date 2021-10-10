Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $446.53 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.