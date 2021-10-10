Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 32.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $446.53 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.