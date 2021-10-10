Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $446.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.75. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

