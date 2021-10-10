Poolz Finance Price Hits $7.42 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $20.26 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00013145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.