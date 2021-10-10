Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $45.43 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $45.43 million and $1.15 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

