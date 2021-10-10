Powerledger Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $176.71 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

