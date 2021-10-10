PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of PPD worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.04 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

