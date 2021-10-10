PRIA (PRIA) Market Cap Achieves $174,643.57

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004583 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $174,643.57 and approximately $289.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00215703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00097886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.