Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 196,361 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

