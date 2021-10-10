Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 60,520 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

