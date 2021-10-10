Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,991 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Noodles & Company worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

