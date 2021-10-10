Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of VTC opened at $90.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

