Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,145 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

