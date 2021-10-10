Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,177 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

