Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,589 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.