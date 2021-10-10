Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 92.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 15.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $811.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

