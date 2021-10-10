Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $290.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $204.97 and a one year high of $306.69.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.