Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

