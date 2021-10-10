Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $112.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $156.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

