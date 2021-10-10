Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,953 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,490 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,435,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.