Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,254 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $85.81 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

