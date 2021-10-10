Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,329.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.