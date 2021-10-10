Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

