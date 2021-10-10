Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 422,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 250.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.22 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.