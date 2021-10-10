Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

