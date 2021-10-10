Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 264.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $160.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

