Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $61.92 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

