Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

