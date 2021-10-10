Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

