Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

