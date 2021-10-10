Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Manchester United as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $712.94 million, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

