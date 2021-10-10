Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 15,374 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

