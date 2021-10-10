Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 20,996 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

