Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $93.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

