Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 576.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $131.30 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.09.

