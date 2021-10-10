Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 661 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $409.34 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $297.95 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.07.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

