Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $120.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56.

