Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

BATS:REM opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

