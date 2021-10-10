Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.