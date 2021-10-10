Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

