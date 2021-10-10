Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of PTNQ opened at $55.92 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.