PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.65 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $16,293.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001662 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,129,100 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.