ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,593 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

