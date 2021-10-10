ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,023 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

