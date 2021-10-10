ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after buying an additional 5,386,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

